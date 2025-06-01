These 11 Items are Illegal to Throw Away in Massachusetts

Massachusetts residents know that trash is part of everyday life. It's a daily routine that we can't avoid. Some people may not realize this, but there are a few items that are prohibited from being thrown in a regular trash container. Massachusetts has a list of "waste bans."

Why Does Massachusetts Have Waste Bans?

The reason for the waste bans, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, is that they help to increase recycling and support the recycling economy, which provides thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in economic activity in Massachusetts. "By reducing the disposal of banned materials, we also capture valuable resources, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save energy, and reduce our need for landfills and incinerators," says the EPA.

Whether you live in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in Massachusetts, it's a good idea to follow these waste bans so you can not only avoid a fine, but more importantly, you'll be doing your part in protecting the environment. Let's look at which items need to stay out of your trash cans here in the Bay State.

These Items are Banned from Being Trashed in Massachusetts If you live in Massachusetts think twice before throwing any of these items in your regular trash bins. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart

What Do I Do with the Items I Can't Throw Away?

Check with your city or town to see if they are having any bulky or special waste collection events. Oftentimes, they'll collect the items that you can't throw away in your regular trash. More information on Massachusetts waste bans can be found by going here.

