It appears that Massachusetts youth are no longer putting marriage at the top of their lists. That's not to say that this is the trend throughout the country but many of today's youth in Massachusetts have other priorities in mind before tying the knot.

via GIPHY

My wife and I recently turned 40. We are technically right at the end of the Millennial generation. If you look at today's trends and standards we were married on the younger side, age 25 to be exact. Our wedding was a perfect October day in 2008 in Williamstown with our reception at the ITAM Lodge in Pittsfield. We couldn't have asked for better weather or a better experience. Every now and again, we'll dig out our wedding DVD and just watch and laugh at all of our goofy dancing. It really was a blast.

via GIPHY

As I mentioned by today's standards in Massachusetts, 25 is considered a young or younger age to get married. Shane Co. recently published an article that focused on cities with the most married people from the Generation Z group. There are some cities throughout the country where Generation Z folks are getting married at a decent rate. Cities like Ogden and Provo (both in Utah) have percentages of 13.27 and 24.59 respectively.

Get our free mobile app

How Does Massachusetts Compare?

In Massachusetts, specifically Boston, the percentage of Generation Z folks getting married is very low, less than two percent. This makes sense in many ways as younger folks that are in Boston are putting college and continuing education as their top priority. Naturally, after graduation, many are looking to get their career going, become established, and then get serious about wedding bells later on. As a matter of fact, the average age of marriage in Massachusetts presently is 31.3. How old were you when you got married or has that yet to happen? You can get all of the details about this study by going here.

The Quickest Celebrity Engagements

Celebrity Couples Who Secretly Got Married