Residents throughout Berkshire County and Massachusetts are probably tired of hearing the word virus. COVID-19 has been in existence for over two years now. The Powassan virus, which may not be in the spotlight as much as the coronavirus has reared its ugly head in Massachusetts as well. This virus causes some pretty serious symptoms which you can read about by going here.

There's Another Familiar Virus in Massachusetts That Tends to be a Thorne in Our Sides but Should Still be Taken Seriously

You may have recently seen in the media that there has been a third human case of West Nile Virus in Massachusetts. This time around a man in his 20s contracted the virus. This case along with the previous two likely took place in the Suffolk County area of Massachusetts according to an article published by Mass Live.

Get our free mobile app

How Concerned Should I be About West Nile Virus? Is it Deadly?

Though West Nile Virus isn't as serious as COVID-19 or the Powassan Virus, there are still some risks. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms like the flu. About 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

Massachusetts Residents Should Protect Themselves. Prevention is Key

To give yourself the best chance of avoiding West Nile Virus, you'll want to cover yourself up. Make sure you are wearing long sleeves, long pants, etc. especially if you plan on spending any length of time outside. Remember, don't leave your house without insect repellent, particularly the type that contains DEET. Summer may be fading but mosquitos haven't departed yet as they stick around through fall.

RELATED: When you're sick, you need plenty of rest. Here are some ways to improve your sleep.

KEEP READING: 15 Natural Ways to Improve Your Sleep