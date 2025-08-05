Are There Any Confirmed Human Cases of West Nile Virus in Massachusetts Right Now?

As summer rolls on in Massachusetts, it's important to be mindful when spending time outside. Not only should you apply sunscreen when outdoors, especially in the sun, but you should also apply insect repellent with DEET to avoid mosquito bites, as mosquitoes carry diseases such as West Nile Virus.

Get our free mobile app

There Have Been a Few Recent Cases of West Nile Virus Confirmed in Massachusetts

Speaking of West Nile Virus, there have been a few cases of the virus reported throughout Massachusetts, including Pittsfield (a positive mosquito sample detected), as well as Lunenberg in Worcester County (a goat was exposed to the virus), and a positive mosquito sample was discovered in Falmouth at the end of July along with a handful of other samples detected across the state.

What is West Nile Virus?

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), West Nile virus is most commonly spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. Symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. There are currently no vaccines to treat people who are infected with the virus.

Here are a Few Ways to Prevent Mosquito Bites and the Spread of West Nile Virus

Apply Insect Repellent with DEET

As we mentioned previously, you can prevent catching West Nile Virus by applying insect repellent with DEET, especially during peak mosquito hours, which are from dusk to dawn.

Cover Up

Another way to prevent being bitten by a mosquito is to cover up. Wear long sleeves and long pants and tuck your socks into your shoes, especially if you'll be outdoors during peak mosquito hours.

Drain Standing Water

You can also mosquito-proof your home by draining any standing water, including kiddie pools, flower pots, birdbaths, etc.

Are There Any Confirmed Human Cases of West Nile Virus in Massachusetts?

According to Mass.gov, there are currently no confirmed human cases of West Nile Virus in Massachusetts.

LOOK: 11 tick-borne illnesses and what to watch out for during your outdoor adventures Stacker compiled a list of 11 common tick-borne diseases in the U.S. and what symptoms to watch out for, using a variety of medical and government sources. Gallery Credit: Martha Sandoval