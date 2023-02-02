If you're anything like me, Berkshire County residents, you probably have trouble remembering things that took place over a week ago or so. Is there any chance that you remember anything specific from the winter of 2016?

More specifically, right around Valentine's Day 2016? Something happened right around the so-called "Most Romantic Day of the Year" in 2016 that we who live in Massachusetts haven't seen since then. What is it? That's the question.

I'm sure some of you already know the answer. In mid-February 2016, folks in Massachusetts saw the coldest temperatures in more than 50 years! And if you've seen(or heard) the weather forecast for this Friday and Saturday, you know we're going to be experiencing Arctic-like temperatures again.

Yes, it's true, the forecasted temperatures for this Friday and Saturday have not been experienced in the Bay State since Valentine's Day 2016 when cities all over the Commonwealth saw record-breaking low temperatures.

Back on February 14th, 2016, Boston reached a low of 9 below 0, although the wind chill made it feel more like 34 degrees below 0. Crazy cold, right? More importantly, dangerously cold.

The extreme cold affected the entire state. Some towns in the Berkshires also experienced record lows and our neighbors felt it, too. According to the National Weather Service in Albany, Hartford, Connecticut felt like 16 below 0.

Folks, I'm not gonna beat you over the head with warnings regarding extremely cold weather. You're a New Englander so you know what to expect. Allow me to say this though. If you absolutely HAVE to go out, particularly Friday night through Saturday midday, be prepared.

Dress in layers. Better to have to remove layers than to add them. Also, make sure your vehicle is well-stocked with emergency accessories, such as water, food, extra blankets, etc. Who knows? You could be in the middle of nowhere and suddenly your car refuses to start.

This is serious, my friends. The National Weather Service is calling for windchill temperatures of 35 to 40 below 0 across Berkshire County for Friday night/Saturday morning. There is a Wind Chill Warning from 6 a.m. Friday through Saturday 1 p.m. for the Berkshires.

Interestingly, just like back in 2016, the arctic blast will be brief. Temperatures will be soaring back into the upper 30s across the region Sunday afternoon, possibly reaching 40 degrees in North Adams.

Here is the forecast for the next couple of days courtesy of the NWS:

Tonight: A slight chance of snow showers between midnight and 3 am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 4. Blustery. Wind chill values as low as -7.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cold, with a temperature falling to around -2 by 5 pm. Wind chill values as low as -27. Blustery, with a northwest wind of 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around -11. Wind chill values as low as -37. Windy, with a northwest wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 12. West wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Speaking of extreme temperatures, please continue reading:

