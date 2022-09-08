A Massachusetts woman who has been the target of numerous threats and incidents of harassment and intimidation from her ex, a Connecticut man, is finally seeing some retribution.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston(DOJ), a New Haven, Connecticut man, 31-year-old Marshall Fain, has pleaded guilty to cyberstalking and threatening his former girlfriend who resides in Boston.

The victim(whose name has been withheld) apparently ended the relationship with Fain in August of last year. Over the course of several months, through social media, email, and text messages, Fain constantly harassed the victim, even threatening to kill her on numerous occasions.

In fact, only one month after the breakup, she received an Instagram message that read, "I'll kill you." If that weren't bad enough, Fain sent her several threats that went into more vicious and graphic detail that we won't delve into here.

Fain was eventually apprehended and arrested. He was charged on February 2nd, and he appeared in federal court on August 31st where he pleaded guilty to one count of cyberstalking and one count of transmitting threats through interstate commerce.

The Department of Justice reports that the charge of stalking by electronic means provides for a sentence of up to 5 years in prison, plus three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

The charge of transmitting threats through interstate commerce provides for a sentence of up to 2 years in prison, plus one year of supervised release, and another fine of $250,000.

United States District Attorney Rachael S. Rollins had this to say in a media statement:

In response to the end of his two-year relationship with the victim, Mr. Fain terrorized her for several months, making her fear for her life and the lives of her family. In the face of aggressively disturbing and intimidating threats this woman bravely notified federal authorities of Mr. Fain’s abusive behavior. Thanks to this woman’s enormous strength and courage, Mr. Fain must now answer for the fear and pain he caused.

For more on the story, visit the Department of Justice's website here.

