There are several different reasons why each of us live in the specific spots we live in throughout the state of Massachusetts. Not only is the Bay State one of the most historical, but also aesthetically pleasing spots throughout the country, with plenty of nearby great spots like Boston, Salem, Cape Cod, etc. Unfortunately, there is one particular county throughout our state that has to take such a title as the "worst county to live in" during 2024. So, where is this spot in Massachusetts? And why was it given this title?

The popular publication, '24/7 Wall St.', recently did the research using data compiled by the United Nations Development Program Human Development Index, which happens to be made up of such factors as: educational attainment, financial stability, and life expectancy at birth.

Using these factors, there are specific statistics for each that were weighed against Massachusetts state average to determine which county was, in fact, the worst to live in, in Massachusetts.

What County is the Worst County to Live in for Massachusetts in 2024?

It turns out that in Massachusetts, Hampden County was given the unfortunate title of the worst county to live in for 2024.

In Hampden County, with the county seat being in Springfield, there were a few determining stats that really stood out that led to being named the worst county to live in:

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.4 years vs. State average of 80.2 years

77.4 years vs. State average of 80.2 years Poverty rate: 15.8% vs. State average of 9.9%

15.8% vs. State average of 9.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 28.6% vs. state average of 45.9%

28.6% vs. state average of 45.9% Median household income: $66,619 vs State average of $96,505

As you can see, the life expectancy at birth, poverty rate, adults with a bachelor's degree, and media household income were all worst than the state average in each category. The median household income significantly stands out, making almost $30,000 less than the state average. The difference in poverty rate and adults with a bachelor's are both staggering as well.

In fact, in the past year, Hampden County has also been home to the worst city to live in as Holyoke was branded with that unfortunate title.

With all that being said, Hampden County still has plenty of great spots to head to like Six Flags New England in Agawam, the Big E Fair in West Springfield, and lots more!

Perhaps despite some statistical outliers, Hampden County may just have gotten hosed on receiving this unfortunate title. Luckily, in Massachusetts, we already know what we have here. Regardless of any negative connotation it may carry, let's make the most of what we have around us!

