There's no question that Massachusetts is a great state to live in. With the combination of high-quality education offerings, career opportunities, and being named one of the best states to raise a family, there's no doubt that Massachusetts is a sound choice when looking to put down roots.

Homeownership Isn't for Everbody Who Lives in Massachusetts

While Massachusetts is a great option for families, home ownership isn't for everybody. Some people can't afford to purchase their own home, while others may not want to be tied down to the responsibilities that come with owning a home, including upkeep, property taxes, unexpected repairs, fuel costs, and the list is endless. While renting isn't always a cheaper option than home ownership, it may be the best choice for some.

WalletHub released a list of the Best and Worst Places to Rent in America for 2025, and out of 183 rental markets, only two are from Massachusetts. Those two markets landed in the bottom 50. Boston ranks at 133, while Worcester landed at 143. Boston received a total score of 43.62 and ranks at 115 for Market & Affordability. Massachusetts' capital ranks at 113 for Quality of Life.

Worcester received a total score of 42.21 and ranks at 137 for Market & Affordability. Massachusetts' second biggest city ranks at 109 for Quality of Life. No other Massachusetts city, including Springfield, made WalletHub's list.

While Boston and Worcester aren't the absolute worst cities for renters, they certainly aren't anywhere near the top of the list. You can see which city made the top of the list, along with which one finished dead last, by going here.

