Yellow porch lights are being used more often during this time of year. I have been noticing more of these lights on display in Massachusetts over the past couple of months. So why are these yellow lights popping up?

Why are There Yellow Porch Lights on Some Massachusetts Homes?

Many different colored porch lights usually have some type of meaning behind them. They are usually displayed to spread awareness about a cause, celebrate a holiday, pay tribute to our military, or something along those lines. In the case of yellow porch lights, it's not a cause-type reason or for a specific meaning. It has more to do with bugs, bugs, and more bugs. As you know, throughout spring, summer, and fall, bugs are attracted to porch lights, and for many of us, we can't stand it. If you are looking to curb the bug activity around your porch light, you can switch it out with a yellow one, and it will reduce the pesky bug activity.

Why are These Pests Turned Off By the Color Yellow?

According to Restore, Decor, and More, the reason why bugs are turned off by yellow porch lights is that this type of bulb (known as a "bug bulb") produces a wide spectrum of yellow light and is meant to repel insects by generating the greatest possible amount of light in the visible color range, making them difficult for insects to see. Whether you live in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in Massachusetts, you know that it can get quite buggy during this time of year. A yellow light should make a pleasant difference for you.

Where Can Yellow Lights Be Purchased?

If you are having issues with bugs around your porch light. Give the bug bulb a try. I think I'm going to get one myself this summer. You can find these lights at department stores, hardware stores online retailers sell them as well.

