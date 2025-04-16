Popular Massachusetts Zoo Offering Free Admission in a Few Days

Most Massachusetts students (except for college students) will be on the April school vacation next week (the week of Apr. 21-26). The kids will be out of school, and if you're looking for something inexpensive, entertaining, and educational to do as a family, you may want to consider heading to Springfield and checking out all of the furry friends and more at The Zoo in Forest Park & Education Center.

Thanks to the Highland Street Foundation, the zoo will be offering a free admission day on Wednesday, Apr. 23 from 10 am - 3 pm. It should be noted that there will be a parking fee as parking is managed by the City of Springfield and is $3/in-state and $5/out-of-state plate, cash only. Of course, there is no parking fee if you enter the park on foot.

Other Important Bits of Information When Attending the Zoo on Free Admission Day

Some other things you should know about Free Admission Day at The Zoo in Forest Park & Education Center include the following:

Pre-registration is required. Gates close at 3 p.m.

Due to the number of expected attendees, you should be prepared to wait in line to enter the zoo. Staff at the zoo will do their best to check you in as quickly as possible.

All guests must follow posted zoo rules. Any guests not adhering to zoo rules or any guests that are causing potential harm to animals, staff, or other guests will be asked to leave immediately and may be banned from the zoo permanently.

What Types of Animals Can You Expect to See at The Zoo in Forest Park & Education Center

The Zoo in Forest Park & Education Center houses over 200 animals, including the following:

African Grey Parrot

American Alligator

Bald Eagle

Bearded Dragon

California Kingsnake

Coyote

Green Iguana

Leopard Gecko

Red-Tailed Hawk

White's Tree Frog

There's quite a variety of animals that you can visit at the zoo. Check out the complete list and learn more about the zoo's programs, special events, and more by going here.

While there are many options during April school vacation in Massachusetts, including many attractions in Boston, Worcester and throughout the entire state a trip to The Zoo in Forest Park & Education Center on Free Admission Day may just be worth your money. The zoo is located at 293 Sumner Avenue, Springfield.

