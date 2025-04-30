Massachusettsans Are Paying Way Too Much For These Common Items

Fellow Massachusetts residents, a question for you: Have you been grocery shopping lately? A follow-up question: How much time did you need to recover from shock after seeing your receipt?

Honestly, I used to think the term "sticker shock" only applied to car-buying. According to a recent article from Eat This, Not That!, the cost of many grocery items are on the rise IN A BIG WAY.

And many items were climbing upwards well before the Trump tariffs came out, so they are only partly to blame. Eat This.com compiled lots of data to give us a peek at some everyday items on your supermarket's shelves that we're paying lots of money for.

EGGS

No, I'm not talking about delicious Cadbury Cream Eggs that are prevalent around Easter. I'm just referring to regular everyday eggs. Thanks in part to the Avian Flu (which wiped out millions of birds), egg prices have been on the rise for what feels like an eternity. Some stores, in fact, still impose limits on egg purchases.

COFFEE

While I guess it's been a while since you could call coffee "cheap", it too has really seen a rise of late. Just 4 months into 2025 and coffee prices are already hitting ALL-TIME HIGHS!

CEREAL

Here's a true story to share with you. The other day at the grocery store I saw--swear to God--a $8 BOX OF CEREAL! I simply could not fathom why. It wasn't a giant "Family Size" box, either. And the cereal wasn't powdered with gold dust, but the more I thought about it, the more it made sense. Do you know which two countries are among the biggest exporters of grain and wheat? Russia and the Ukraine, that's who.

ORANGE JUICE

Whatever the reasons (drought and hurricanes, to name just two), OJ prices are practically through the roof. Oranges and orange byproducts have all been affected to some degree but the hardest-hit has been frozen orange juice concentrate.

BEEF

Believe it or not, the cost of ground beef per pound has jumped up 50% since 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Steaks prices have jumped almost 40%. For several reasons, the past few years have been rough on cattle farmers and we're definitely paying for it.

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is only a small sampling of items we're paying way too much for. For the full article, visit Eat This.com.

