This is Massachusetts’ Most Popular 2023 New Years Resolution

Melinda Nagy

New Year's Eve is upon us and Massachusetts residents have high hopes that 2023 will be better than 2022.

Although it didn't start that way (thanks Omicron variant) it feels like 2022 has been the first somewhat "normal" year we've had in quite some time, with hopes ahead for dare I say a completely normal 2023.

With the new year approaching it's a good time to reflect on what we can all do better in the coming year.

According to Zippia, an analytics company that provides career advice, Massachusetts residents top New Year's resolutions somewhat surprised me. It's not exactly your typical resolution. Most other states selected the typical, weight loss, get better sleep, quit smoking, quit drinking, but Massachusett's top resolution was actually to take more vacations. Love it!

Most Americans don't even use all of their allotted vacation time (I am NOT one of them) but they really should. Numerous studies show that vacations make employees (aka people) happier, healthier, and better at their jobs. So this is a New Year's Resolution I can totally get on board with.

Using Google Trends, Zippia determined each state’s most popular New Year’s resolution.

We examined search queries related to common new years resolutions (such as “weight training,” and “weight loss.”) From there, we determined each state’s most “uniquely searched resolution” from the list, which means what resolution each state searched for disproportionately more than other states in the U.S from the list of resolutions.

Zippia.com

There are only two other states that want to prioritize their time off and travel in the new year and that would be our neighbors to the north in New Hampshire and residents of Wisconsin. Maybe this has something to do with the fact that all three of those states have some pretty serious winters and we're just looking for a little extra sunshine.

