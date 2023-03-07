Massachusetts’ State Sandwich Voted One of the Worst in the Country
Massachusetts is famous for many things and foods are certainly on that list.
As much Americans love to identify as a unified group, the thing that makes the country pretty cool is the fact that each individual state has its' own identity and takes pride in that. Massachusetts, just like every other state, has things were famous for, bragging rights if you will, and what's the topic that comes to mind when they talk about their home state? Famous foods of course!
Did you know in addition to a state song, flower, and tree, Massachusetts also has a state sandwich? And it's not just Massachusetts, every state has an official sandwich. We were today years old when we learned that. Not only did we learn that each state has an official sandwich, but we learned that Massachusetts' state sandwich is not very popular, in fact, it is one of the least popular state sandwiches in the country.
Massachusetts State Sandwich is a Fluffnutter.
In the 1920s, two Massachusetts men opened up a business in Lynn, Massachusetts manufacturing the sweet marshmallow spread we lovingly know as Fluff. Since then, the iconic surgery staple has been a proud byproduct of Massachusetts and ultimately led to our official state sandwich, the Fluffnutter.
The sandwich is simple. Two pieces of classic white bread spread with peanut butter and Fluff. Viola. The Fluffnutter. A classic childhood nostalgia piece beloved by children raised in Massachusetts, but apparently not the rest of the county.
Ranker.com recently asked people to vote on their favorite state sandwiches and Massachusetts did not fair well. The Fluffernutter came in at 42 in a ranking of the 50 state sammies, a less than impressive showing.
- Pennsylvania - Cheesesteak
- Maine - Lobster Roll
- Georgie - Pulled Beef Brisket
- Florida - Cuban
- New York - Pastrami on Rye
- South Carolina - Pulled Pork with Mustard Sauce
- Louisiana - Shrimp Po'Boy
- Nebraska - Rueben
- North Carolina - Pulled Pork with Vinegar Sauce
- Maryland - Crab Cake Sandwich
- Wisconsin - Brat
- Wyoming - Bison Burger
- Illinois - Italian Beef
- Arizona - Navajo Taco
- Missouri - Open Face BBQ Brisket
- Hawaii - Kalua Pork Sandwich
- Iowa - Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
- New Mexico - Green Chili Burger
- Colorado - Buffalo Burger
- Oklahoma - Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
- Kansas - Hot Beef with Mashed & Gravy
- Mississippi - BBQ Rib Sandwich
- Virginia - Ham Biscuit
- Rhode Island - Fried Clam Roll
- Vermont - Vermonter
- Washington DC - G-Man
- Kentucky - Hot Brown
- New Jersey - Pork Roll with Cheese
- Minnesota - Fried Walleye Sandwich
- New Hampshire - Moe's Original
- North Dakota - Summer Sausage Sandwich
- Texas - Jalapeno Cheddar Kolache
- Ohio - Fried Bologna Sandwich
- Michigan - Pasty
- Alaska - Smoked Salmon with Cream Cheese Sandwiches
- West Virginia - Golden Eagle
- Indiana - Catfish Sandwich with Coleslaw
- Tenneesse - The Elvis
- Connecticut - Cluckin' Russian
- Oregon - Grilled Salmon Sandwich
- Delaware - Capriotti Bobbie Sub
- Massachusetts - Fluffernutter
- Alaska - Blackened Halibut Burger with Cheddar
- Nevada - Basque Sandwich
- Arkansas - War Eagle Mill Sandwich
- California - Powerhouse
- Utah - Peanut Butter & Jelly
- South Dakota - Spam Sandwich
- Idaho - Potato Sandwich
- Alabama - Fried Chicken
