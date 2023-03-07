Massachusetts&#8217; State Sandwich Voted One of the Worst in the Country

Massachusetts’ State Sandwich Voted One of the Worst in the Country

janeff

Massachusetts is famous for many things and foods are certainly on that list.

As much Americans love to identify as a unified group, the thing that makes the country pretty cool is the fact that each individual state has its' own identity and takes pride in that. Massachusetts, just like every other state, has things were famous for, bragging rights if you will, and what's the topic that comes to mind when they talk about their home state? Famous foods of course!

Did you know in addition to a state song, flower, and tree, Massachusetts also has a state sandwich? And it's not just Massachusetts, every state has an official sandwich. We were today years old when we learned that. Not only did we learn that each state has an official sandwich, but we learned that Massachusetts' state sandwich is not very popular, in fact, it is one of the least popular state sandwiches in the country.

Massachusetts State Sandwich is a Fluffnutter.

In the 1920s, two Massachusetts men opened up a business in Lynn, Massachusetts manufacturing the sweet marshmallow spread we lovingly know as Fluff. Since then, the iconic surgery staple has been a proud byproduct of Massachusetts and ultimately led to our official state sandwich, the Fluffnutter.

The sandwich is simple. Two pieces of classic white bread spread with peanut butter and Fluff. Viola. The Fluffnutter. A classic childhood nostalgia piece beloved by children raised in Massachusetts, but apparently not the rest of the county.

Ranker.com recently asked people to vote on their favorite state sandwiches and Massachusetts did not fair well. The Fluffernutter came in at 42 in a ranking of the 50 state sammies, a less than impressive showing.

  1. Pennsylvania - Cheesesteak 
  2. Maine - Lobster Roll
  3. Georgie - Pulled Beef Brisket
  4. Florida - Cuban
  5. New York - Pastrami on Rye
  6. South Carolina - Pulled Pork with Mustard Sauce
  7. Louisiana - Shrimp Po'Boy
  8. Nebraska - Rueben
  9. North Carolina - Pulled Pork with Vinegar Sauce
  10. Maryland - Crab Cake Sandwich
  11. Wisconsin - Brat
  12. Wyoming - Bison Burger
  13. Illinois - Italian Beef
  14. Arizona - Navajo Taco
  15. Missouri - Open Face BBQ Brisket
  16. Hawaii - Kalua Pork Sandwich
  17. Iowa - Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
  18. New Mexico - Green Chili Burger
  19. Colorado - Buffalo Burger
  20. Oklahoma - Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
  21. Kansas - Hot Beef with Mashed & Gravy
  22. Mississippi - BBQ Rib Sandwich
  23. Virginia - Ham Biscuit
  24. Rhode Island - Fried Clam Roll
  25. Vermont - Vermonter
  26. Washington DC - G-Man
  27. Kentucky - Hot Brown
  28. New Jersey - Pork Roll with Cheese
  29. Minnesota - Fried Walleye Sandwich
  30. New Hampshire - Moe's Original
  31. North Dakota - Summer Sausage Sandwich
  32. Texas - Jalapeno Cheddar Kolache
  33. Ohio - Fried Bologna Sandwich
  34. Michigan - Pasty
  35. Alaska - Smoked Salmon with Cream Cheese Sandwiches
  36. West Virginia - Golden Eagle
  37. Indiana - Catfish Sandwich with Coleslaw
  38. Tenneesse - The Elvis
  39. Connecticut - Cluckin' Russian
  40. Oregon - Grilled Salmon Sandwich
  41. Delaware - Capriotti Bobbie Sub
  42. Massachusetts - Fluffernutter
  43. Alaska - Blackened Halibut Burger with Cheddar
  44. Nevada - Basque Sandwich
  45. Arkansas - War Eagle Mill Sandwich
  46. California - Powerhouse
  47. Utah - Peanut Butter & Jelly
  48. South Dakota - Spam Sandwich
  49. Idaho - Potato Sandwich
  50. Alabama - Fried Chicken

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America

YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

 

Filed Under: Boston, Massachusetts, Pittsfield, Worcester
Categories: Articles, Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WSBS 860AM