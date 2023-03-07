Massachusetts’ State Sandwich Voted One of the Worst in the Country

Massachusetts is famous for many things and foods are certainly on that list.

As much Americans love to identify as a unified group, the thing that makes the country pretty cool is the fact that each individual state has its' own identity and takes pride in that. Massachusetts, just like every other state, has things were famous for, bragging rights if you will, and what's the topic that comes to mind when they talk about their home state? Famous foods of course!

Did you know in addition to a state song, flower, and tree, Massachusetts also has a state sandwich? And it's not just Massachusetts, every state has an official sandwich. We were today years old when we learned that. Not only did we learn that each state has an official sandwich, but we learned that Massachusetts' state sandwich is not very popular, in fact, it is one of the least popular state sandwiches in the country.

Massachusetts State Sandwich is a Fluffnutter.

In the 1920s, two Massachusetts men opened up a business in Lynn, Massachusetts manufacturing the sweet marshmallow spread we lovingly know as Fluff. Since then, the iconic surgery staple has been a proud byproduct of Massachusetts and ultimately led to our official state sandwich, the Fluffnutter.

The sandwich is simple. Two pieces of classic white bread spread with peanut butter and Fluff. Viola. The Fluffnutter. A classic childhood nostalgia piece beloved by children raised in Massachusetts, but apparently not the rest of the county.

Ranker.com recently asked people to vote on their favorite state sandwiches and Massachusetts did not fair well. The Fluffernutter came in at 42 in a ranking of the 50 state sammies, a less than impressive showing.

Pennsylvania - Cheesesteak Maine - Lobster Roll Georgie - Pulled Beef Brisket Florida - Cuban New York - Pastrami on Rye South Carolina - Pulled Pork with Mustard Sauce Louisiana - Shrimp Po'Boy Nebraska - Rueben North Carolina - Pulled Pork with Vinegar Sauce Maryland - Crab Cake Sandwich Wisconsin - Brat Wyoming - Bison Burger Illinois - Italian Beef Arizona - Navajo Taco Missouri - Open Face BBQ Brisket Hawaii - Kalua Pork Sandwich Iowa - Pork Tenderloin Sandwich New Mexico - Green Chili Burger Colorado - Buffalo Burger Oklahoma - Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich Kansas - Hot Beef with Mashed & Gravy Mississippi - BBQ Rib Sandwich Virginia - Ham Biscuit Rhode Island - Fried Clam Roll Vermont - Vermonter Washington DC - G-Man Kentucky - Hot Brown New Jersey - Pork Roll with Cheese Minnesota - Fried Walleye Sandwich New Hampshire - Moe's Original North Dakota - Summer Sausage Sandwich Texas - Jalapeno Cheddar Kolache Ohio - Fried Bologna Sandwich Michigan - Pasty Alaska - Smoked Salmon with Cream Cheese Sandwiches West Virginia - Golden Eagle Indiana - Catfish Sandwich with Coleslaw Tenneesse - The Elvis Connecticut - Cluckin' Russian Oregon - Grilled Salmon Sandwich Delaware - Capriotti Bobbie Sub Massachusetts - Fluffernutter Alaska - Blackened Halibut Burger with Cheddar Nevada - Basque Sandwich Arkansas - War Eagle Mill Sandwich California - Powerhouse Utah - Peanut Butter & Jelly South Dakota - Spam Sandwich Idaho - Potato Sandwich Alabama - Fried Chicken