Massive Employee Purge At One Of The Largest MA Companies

Well, Massachusetts residents, it's 2024 and many of us are STILL struggling with finances every day. Scratching and clawing just to get by. And the financial struggles don't just impact individuals, either. Companies are also forced to make changes to cut costs.

Sometimes companies have to cut jobs due to rising costs. It's a sad fact, but a fact nonetheless. Recently, one of Massachusetts' largest healthcare providers had to eliminate almost 200 positions from its workforce.

According to Boston 25 News, Tufts Medicine, one of the largest healthcare systems in the Commonwealth, recently laid off a percentage of its 13,000-person workforce due to continuing financial struggles.

A Tufts spokesperson said that a majority of the 174 employees who are being let go are either administrative or non-direct patient care roles. If that were not bad enough, Tufts Medicine also cut employees twice last year.

Tufts Medicine is comprised of Tufts Medical Center in Boston, Lowell General Hospital in Lowell, and MelroseWakefield Hospital in Melrose along with Care at Home and an integrated network of physicians.

According to Boston 25 News, a Tufts spokesperson said in a statement:

While we continue to make steady progress towards our goal of financial recovery, like many other health systems, we continue to face challenges from persistent capacity issues, high contract labor expenses, and rising supply chain costs.

For more on this story, please visit Boston 25 News' website here.

