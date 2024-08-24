Massive Massachusetts Meat Recall Due To Dangerous Metal

It's just one of those things that I'm terrified of. For some, it's sharks. For others, it's spiders that scare them. To each his own, I say. For whatever reason, I've always been scared of biting into something and finding some foreign object that shouldn't be there.

It could be disgusting like insect parts and rodent droppings or, worse yet, something dangerous like glass or metal pieces. This is why I thought I should alert you about a media alert regarding another food recall.

This recall involves one of the biggest chicken brands in the world and one of the most popular foods loved by kids. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), a major brand of chicken nuggets is being recalled due to the possible presence of metal.

The FSIS reports Perry, Georgia-based Perdue Foods, LLC is recalling over 160,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets and tenders after some consumers reported finding metal wire embedded in the products. Check your freezers, folks.

Via a media alert, the FSIS says the following products are subject to recall:

22-oz. (1.38-lbs.) vacuum-sealed plastic packages containing "PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS Breaded CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS" with Best If Used By date of "03 23 25" represented on the back of the package.

29-oz. (1.81-lbs.) vacuum-sealed plastic packages containing "PERDUE CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS" with Best If Used By date of "03 23 25" represented on the back of the package.

22-oz. (1.38-lbs.) vacuum-sealed packages containing "BUTCHERBOX Organic Chicken Breast Nuggets" with Best If Used By date of "03 23 25" represented on the back of the package.

All three impacted products bear the establishment number "P-33944" on the back of the package. These products were shipped nationally to many retail locations and were sold online directly to consumers.

According to both FSIS and Perdue, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. However, FSIS is concerned that some products may still be in consumers' freezers.

Anyone who has the recalled product is urged to throw it away or return the product to the place of purchase for a refund. For more on the recall, visit the FSIS website by clicking here.

