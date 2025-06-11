The 4th of July holiday will be here before you know it, and folks in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New York will be celebrating in various ways. Many people will attend parades, others will be going to baseball games, some may be on a camping trip, while others may be hosting parties at their homes.

Residents from MA, CT, and NY, as Well as Folks from Many Other States, Will Be Hosting July 4th Gatherings at Their Homes This Year

If you are celebrating at your home or backyard, you may be grilling up food or hosting a party where snacks and beverages will be a necessity. The 4th of July is one of those holidays that can be tricky because some stores may be open, and others, especially local ones, may be closed. If you're not sure, it's a good idea to purchase the items you need for the Independence Day holiday gathering ahead of time.

No Matter How Much You Prepare, Something Gets Forgotten

We all know that there are times when, no matter how much preparation has been done, an item on the list has been forgotten to be picked up and purchased at the store. Sometimes, it's not realized until the actual holiday, and in many cases, it may be too late.

Major Retailer in MA, CT, and NY Will be Open on July 4th

If you forget hot dog or hamburger buns or anything else you need for your July 4th party this year, don't panic; there is one major retailer that, without question, will be open on the July 4th holiday. Walmart, which has numerous locations in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, and other states, will be able to save the party as hours at most stores that day will be from 6 am to 11 pm.

