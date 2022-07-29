Have you always wanted to fish, but never learned how? Well now is your chance as MassWildlife Angler Education is offering free training throughout Berkshire and Hampshire Counties.

Presented by the Massachusetts Division of Fish and Wildlife, each of these no-cost events, hosted at various lakes and ponds will be taught by staff and volunteers from Mass Wildlife. These beginner-level courses will cover how to set up your rod, tie knots, cast, and even identify fish.

All events are free, family-friendly, and open to all skill levels. No fishing license is required, but folks are asked to bring their fishing equipment or borrow it. Groups who want to drop a line but do not have their own equipment can borrow rods, reels, and tackle. Email jim.lagacy@mass.gov to check availability. Bait will be provided.

Unless it says it is required, event pre-registration is encouraged but not mandatory.

Tuesday, August 2, 5–7 p.m. Onota Lake in Pittsfield Click here to register. Instruction offered in English and Spanish / Instrucción ofrecida en inglés y español.

Click here to register. Instruction offered in English and Spanish / Instrucción ofrecida en inglés y español. Thursday, August 4, 5–7 p.m.Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield Click here to register. Instruction offered in English and Spanish / Instrucción ofrecida en inglés y español.

Click here to register. Instruction offered in English and Spanish / Instrucción ofrecida en inglés y español. Saturday, August 6, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Windsor Lake in North Adams Click here to register. Instruction offered in English and Spanish / Instrucción ofrecida en inglés y español.

Click here to register. Instruction offered in English and Spanish / Instrucción ofrecida en inglés y español. Saturday, August 13, 9 a.m.–12 p.m. Upper Highland Lake (DAR State Forest) in Goshen In cooperation with MA Department of Conservation and Recreation

In cooperation with MA Department of Conservation and Recreation Saturday, Oct. 1 Dufresne Pond Recreation Area in Granby Open to kids 14 and under and their families. Pre-registration is required; email jennifer_lapis@fws.gov to register. In cooperation with Amherst and Granby Police & Fire and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

If you are interested in one of these classes and have a disability or a medical condition and you would like to request special accommodations, or if you speak a language other than English and you would like to request an interpreter, please email susan.sacco@mass.gov.

Already experienced in fishing and want to share your knowledge and experience with others? Consider becoming a volunteer fishing instructor and passing on your passion! Email jim.lagacy@mass.gov to learn more.