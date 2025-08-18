Every now and again, the Berkshire community comes together to help one of our own in times of need.

Back in 2017, the community came together and supported me when I needed a kidney transplant. It's amazing what people will do to help you, whether it's putting you on a prayer chain, giving you a call, making a monetary donation, sending a card in the mail, or dropping off food. In these times, when people are busier than ever, they're not so busy that they can't take a moment and support their fellow citizens. Once again, we're asking the community to come together for a special cause.

Berkshire County Resident's Life Takes an Unexpected Turn

Berkshire County resident Matt Burdick needs a kidney. His kidney failure was a surprise and, as such, his life took an unexpected turn. According to a GoFundMe page that has been organized for Matt by his sister Jillian, Matt went to the emergency room in October 2024. What was assumed to be an in-and-out visit turned into nearly a month-long hospital stay, ending with a diagnosis of End Stage Renal Disease. His kidneys are currently functioning at just 20%, and he is now taking steps to get on the kidney transplant list.

It's Been an Emotional, Physical, and Financial Adjustment for Matt

In addition to Matt being on dialysis and all of the other physical and emotional elements that come along with a big change like this, he hasn't been cleared to return to work, which, as you can imagine, has become a major financial strain. We're asking the community to come together for Matt, as any support you can give would be much appreciated.

More Details on Matt's Story and Updates

You can view photos of Matt's journey, along with donation details, by going here. Let's help Matt get that kidney and back to a normal life.

