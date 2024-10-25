Massachusetts Celeb’s Sad Anniversary is Imminent (Photos)
Massachusetts is home to many celebrities who were born in the Baystate. While many of these famous folks came from big areas like Boston or Worcester a name that was huge in show business and was a part of one of the most successful sitcoms of all time was born in a small town. We're talking about the late Friends star Matthew Perry.
The Williamstown-born actor died last year due to acute effects of ketamine. The one-year anniversary of his death is coming up this Monday, Oct. 28. Though Perry struggled with addiction throughout his life, his death hit fans hard.
When I was a kid I never could understand why Perry changed so much in physical appearance from season to season in Friends but now it's clearer. Perry will be sorely missed and we remember him in the photos below as we take a look at his life through the years in the images below beginning with 1996.
Matthew Perry Through The Years in Photos
