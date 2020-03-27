Mayor Bernard: COVID-19 Claims First North Adams Life

Mayor Tom Bernard issued a statement late this afternoon, saying, "Today we learned that we have experienced the first COVID-19 death in North Adams. I want to begin by offering my sympathy to the family and friends of our fellow North Adams resident at this time of loss, sadness, and concern."

The statement also mentioned the "significant increase" in COVID-19 cases in Northern Berkshire County, including a number at the Williamstown Commons nursing home. What started earlier this week as a report that one of the nursing home's residents and three staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 has now grown to 11 residents and another staff member, according to The Berkshire Eagle.

The mayor stressed the need to "step up the practice of social distancing to a new level" for everyone’s safety, and for our community. He urged residents to please look out for your friends, neighbors, and family members, and to restrict travel to essential activities.

The Northern Berkshire Operations Center has liaisons available to connect people with resources and service providers throughout the community. Call 413–662-3614 or email nbcovid@gmail.com for assistance.

