Mayor Tyer Elected President Of Massachusetts Mayors’ Association

Some exciting news happened recently in regards to Mayor Linda Tyer. Mayor Tyer was unanimously elected president of the Massachusetts Mayors’ Association during the annual meeting of the Massachusetts Municipal Association. The meeting of the MMA was held virtually on January 21.

According to a media statement from the City of Pittsfield, Tyer was elected by her mayoral colleagues to lead the Mayors’ Association, serving a one-year term.

The Mayors' Association meets regularly throughout the year so mayors of the state can discuss and strategize on major issues facing cities and towns, including local aid, transportation, education, housing, economic development, and job creation.

The Mayors’ Association is a member group of the MMA, which is the statewide nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy organization for cities and towns. By virtue of her election, the mayor will continue to serve as a member of the MMA Board of Directors.

Geoff Beckwith, Executive Director of the MMA, had this to say in the media statement:

“Mayor Tyer is widely recognized as a remarkable leader in her community and across the Commonwealth. The mayors of our state have asked her to be their leader in advancing the needs of our cities and towns, and we are very pleased that she has accepted this key post.

As a member of the MMA Board of Directors, Mayor Tyer will also serve on the statewide Local Government Advisory Commission (LGAC), which meets throughout the year with top state leaders to discuss issues facing cities and towns.

Mayor Tyer said she was "deeply honored to be chosen for this position by my peers...As any mayor or local official can attest to, our communities are facing common challenges and are united on an agenda for growth and advancement.”

