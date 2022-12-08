In an era where Massachusetts residents are facing food insecurities, housing insecurities, inflation, and job uncertainties, it seems like there is no relief in sight. Without question, Massachusetts folks are cutting back and trying to find ways to make ends meet. While the holiday season can be a joyous time, it can also be stressful for someone who has to decide between buying presents for family or paying that ever-so-expensive heating bill.

There is One Company That Will Have Massachusetts Residents Enjoying Their Lunch or Dinner at a Low Cost

While food inflation is something that many Massachusetts folks are facing on a regular basis one company is offering a deal on Thursday (12/8) and Friday (12/9). McDonald's is offering $0.50 double cheeseburgers on those days. If you're looking to save some money on lunch and/or dinner this offer may be for you.

In Berkshire County, there are multiple Mcdonalds' locations including the following:

Pittsfield: 61 Cheshire Road and 445 West Housatonic Street

61 Cheshire Road and 445 West Housatonic Street Great Barrington: 302 Stockbridge Road

302 Stockbridge Road Lee: 245 Housatonic Street/240 West Road/370 Stockbridge Road

245 Housatonic Street/240 West Road/370 Stockbridge Road Adams: 2 Commercial Street

2 Commercial Street North Adams: 17 Union Street

Regarding the Special Offer, it Doesn't Hurt to Check or Call in Advance

Of course, it is possible that not every location of McDonald's may be participating in the promotion so it's always a good idea to check ahead of time by calling your location or by going here.

Sometimes it's the little things in life that we can appreciate and if getting some double cheeseburgers at a discount is your jam, then go right ahead and start lovin' it.

