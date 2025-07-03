Massachusetts folks all around the state are enjoying picnics. Many people will be outside grilling this 4th of July weekend. It's a great way to get the family together and celebrate our nation's independence.

I enjoy getting outside and firing up the grill in my backyard. While I don't consider myself a master grill chef, I do like grilling up hot dogs, hamburgers, steak, chicken, and sausage. It's fun to experiment. I have been told that I do a decent job with some meats, others I could use a little more practice with, which I totally get.

If you're like me and enjoy experimenting with a variety of meats on the grill, know that there are some meats that are banned from grilling in Massachusetts. That's right, there are some meats that you can't cook or consume in the Bay State. It doesn't matter whether you live in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in Massachusetts; it's illegal to cook and consume these meats. I don't know why you would want to anyway. When you take a look at the list, you'll understand what I mean. Would you grill up and eat any of these meats if it were legal in Massachusetts?

10 Meats That are Illegal to BBQ in Massachusetts

Those are just 10 animals that you cannot legally BBQ and consume. There are a few websites that have some more animals on the banned list, including Chowhound and Business Insider. Feel free to check the lists and stick with the traditional meats for your BBQ outings this year.

