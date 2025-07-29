Massachusetts residents frequently encounter scams. Texts, phone calls, and emails are all vehicles for people who want to rob us of our identity and steal our money. Unfortunately, we often find ourselves in a state of constant protection mode.

Massachusetts Residents Should Be Aware of a Recurring Medical Bill Scam

Scams can also happen in the mail. I recently spoke with someone who received a bill in the mail for medical services that just didn't look right. None of the services listed on the bill were recognizable to the person who received the bill in the mail.

If Something Doesn't Look Right With a Medical Bill, Do Your Homework

With much of our information online, it's easy these days for scammers to obtain your information and send you a fake medical bill. Plus, if you have been to many medical appointments in the past year or months, multiple bills may come in, making it confusing what's been paid, what hasn't, and what's fake. If you receive a medical bill that doesn't look right, reach out to the places you've had medical appointments and procedures and seek assistance in decoding the bill in question. Make sure you do your homework and don't pay a bill blindly.

If You're Aware of a Scam Going Around, Report It

No matter where you live in Massachusetts, whether it's Boston, Springfield, Worcester, the Berkshires, or anywhere in the world, we're all susceptible to scams, and we must protect ourselves. One of the best ways to spread the word about new scams to the rest of the community is by reporting scams to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) by calling (877) 382-4357 or by going here.

