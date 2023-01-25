Massachusetts loves its lottery tickets. Just last year, we found out that the Bay State spends more on lottery than any other state in the U.S. Perhaps that could be due to so many winners, like the winning ticket in Mega Millions that was recently sold in a town in Western Massachusetts.

It may not be everyday that a lottery winner turns up in Massachusetts, but recently it seems like it is more and more frequent. A Mega Millions ticket that won $31 million was recently sold at a Stop & Shop in Belchertown, Massachusetts.

The Stop & Shop at 40 George Hannum Street in Belchertown will also receive $50,000 for the winning ticket that it sold. The winning numbers from Tuesday night's drawing were 33-41-47-50-62, while the MegaBall was 20.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The cash option for Tuesday night's (January 24th) winner is $16.3 million. The winner's identity is not known. The ticket needs to be claimed within one year at the Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters. That office is located at 150 Mount Vernon St. in Dorchester.

In case you're wondering what the largest amount is that has ever been won in the Bay State, that would be $758.7 million. That happened in 2017, in the town of Chicopee. It turns out that the $31 million winning ticket is the fourth largest amount won in Massachusetts.

Of course, the Bay State does have some awesome luck when it comes to the lottery, so perhaps there could be another big winner on the horizon in Massachusetts. Best of luck to everyone! Maybe you won't even need it...

