Mega-Popular Rock Band Headlining 2025 Big E In Massachusetts

I don't know about you, fellow Massachusetts music lovers, but when I think of iconic rock and roll bands that are still performing after 5+ decades in the business, not many names come to mind. But one name that does come to mind is coming to the Big E.

That's right, folks! The largest fair on the East Coast (which also broke attendance records last year, by the way), the Big E, has not announced the full concert lineup for this fall just yet, but they've definitely whetted our appetites with this announcement.

According to the Big E's website, a truly iconic rock band is going to play the final day of the Eastern States Exposition, Sunday, September 28th, at 7:30 p.m. "Who is this legendary band?", you ask.

Where do I start? Just some of their classics include, "Chevrolet", "Just Got Paid", "I Got The Six", "I'm Bad, I'm Nationwide", "Tush", and "Pearl Necklace." Too obscure? What about "You Got Me Under Pressure", "La Grange", or "Cheap Sunglasses"?

Get our free mobile app

You got it! That "Little Ol' Band from Texas" themselves, ZZ Top! I just LOVE Tres Hombres with a passion! As a matter of fact, ZZ Top was the first rock concert I ever saw. Top was touring in support of their 1987 Afterburner album.

I saw them that first time at SPAC in Saratoga, NY, and they just blew me away. Needless to say, I saw them a few more times after that. The set design on stage was incredible by itself, but the band was firing on all cylinders to boot.

Sadly, awesome original bassist Dusty Hill passed away in 2021 but longtime six-string technician Elwood Francis has been filling that position quite nicely. So far, the only other act announced for this year's Big E is Foreigner on Sunday, September 21st.

According to the Big E's website, tickets for ZZ Top go on sale this Friday at 10am and like always, those who buy tickets to the concert also receive free admission to the Big E for the day of the performance. For more info, click here.

LOOK: Unique baby names from the year you were born Stacker highlighted one of the least-used baby names from each year between 1950 and 2022, using data from the Social Security Administration. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz

LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family Stacker collected 2023 data from Niche to compile a list of the top 100 cities to raise a family, based on school systems, crime rates, and more. Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman