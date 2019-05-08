‘Riverdale’ Crew and Fans Respond to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Naming Their Son Archie

Two weeks ago, Riverdale fans had to painfully say goodbye to Luke Perry once again, as his character said his final lines on the television show. However, today (May 8) brings much happier news to fans of the show and Archie comics.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed the name of their son , Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, and though a source close to the Royals said that "there was no special meaning behind the name, the couple just loved it," the internet became abuzz with comments about the name, and how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex must be diehard Riverdale fans, since its main character is named Archie Andrews. The show's crew even got in on the action.

"Best. Crossover. Ever. # Riverdale goes ROYAL. Congrats to the Meghan and Harry # archie !" Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted.

"Me & the royal baby. congrats meghan & harry!" Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka captioned a photo of herself and Riverdale 's KJ Apa .

Netflix had a great response too. "and y'all thought you were the biggest Riverdale stans. Welcome royal baby Archie, earl of Riverdale," the streaming service captioned a pair of photos with Apa's face slapped onto baby Archie's body.

Check out the best Riverdale reactions to baby Archie below.