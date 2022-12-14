Meghan Marohn’s Remains Are Confirmed, But Cause Of Death Not Able To Be Determined
Sadly, according to a media statement from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, there is still no closure in the tragic story of New York high school English teacher Meghan Marohn who disappeared back in March.
According to the DA's Office, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston released its autopsy findings on the remains that were found in Lee, Massachusetts on Thursday, September 1st.
Due to evidence collected by law enforcement in the area where the remains were found, it was always believed that the remains were Marohn's. After a forensic anthropological examination showed that the remains are the same sex, ancestry, and stature of Marohn, dental records confirmed it.
Unfortunately, Marohn's cause of death was unable to be determined. According to the media statement:
The examination did not reveal any signs of pre-death trauma. The office’s toxicology testing revealed the presence of THC and organic products of decomposition. The office could not determine a cause and manner of death, which is common in these types of cases.
For those unfamiliar with the story, a brief timeline. Marohn was reported missing by her family on March 29th. Later that same day, Lee Police located her unattended vehicle at Longcope Park.
Subsequently, continuous searches for Meghan were coordinated between several police departments, K-9 units, and search and rescue teams. On September 1st, a civilian walking in a heavily wooded area in Lee discovered the remains.
Several law enforcement agencies responded to the scene and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of the remains. Lee Police along with the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, and Bethlehem, N.Y. Police continue to receive and follow up on leads.
In the meantime, authorities await the results of further forensic testing from the State Police Crime Lab. However, they do state that, based on the evidence collected thus far, they do not suspect foul play.