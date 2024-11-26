Member Fees Increase For Popular Massachusetts Warehouse Chain
Just like the cost of everything else is rising these days, so too are "club" costs, Massachusetts friends and neighbors. When I say "club", I'm referring to those retail stores that sell a little bit of everything in bulk at discounted prices.
But first, you have to be a member. You know, retailers like Costco, Sam's Club, or BJ's. For this particular article, let's talk about the "club" (or "warehouse club store", if you will) that is based right here in the Commonwealth. Westborough, Massachusetts, in fact.
I'm talking about BJ's Wholesale Club. Hold on to your wallets because for the first time in 7 years, the popular nationwide wholesaler is raising it's membership fees, according to MassLive recently.
No slight against BJ's, but I'm just surprised this didn't happen sooner with the way prices for almost everything is on an uphill trajectory. Effective January 1, 2025, those with basic Club memberships will see an increase from $55 to $60 a year.
Also effective January 1st, those with Club+ memberships will see a $10 increase from $110 to $120 a year. There's also something new going into effect for Club+ members and BJ's One+ Mastercard members, according to MassLive.com
Starting January 1st, Club+ members will receive two free same-day deliveries on eligible orders of $50 or more. Not a bad way to start ringing in the new. There are currently 30 BJ's Wholesale Clubs in Massachusetts.
Whether you're already a BJ's member or you're planning on joining, get the full scoop by reading the full article on MassLive's website here.
