Member Fees Increase For Popular Massachusetts Warehouse Chain

Just like the cost of everything else is rising these days, so too are "club" costs, Massachusetts friends and neighbors. When I say "club", I'm referring to those retail stores that sell a little bit of everything in bulk at discounted prices.

But first, you have to be a member. You know, retailers like Costco, Sam's Club, or BJ's. For this particular article, let's talk about the "club" (or "warehouse club store", if you will) that is based right here in the Commonwealth. Westborough, Massachusetts, in fact.

I'm talking about BJ's Wholesale Club. Hold on to your wallets because for the first time in 7 years, the popular nationwide wholesaler is raising it's membership fees, according to MassLive recently.

No slight against BJ's, but I'm just surprised this didn't happen sooner with the way prices for almost everything is on an uphill trajectory. Effective January 1, 2025, those with basic Club memberships will see an increase from $55 to $60 a year.

Also effective January 1st, those with Club+ memberships will see a $10 increase from $110 to $120 a year. There's also something new going into effect for Club+ members and BJ's One+ Mastercard members, according to MassLive.com

Starting January 1st, Club+ members will receive two free same-day deliveries on eligible orders of $50 or more. Not a bad way to start ringing in the new. There are currently 30 BJ's Wholesale Clubs in Massachusetts.

Whether you're already a BJ's member or you're planning on joining, get the full scoop by reading the full article on MassLive's website here.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance. Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff