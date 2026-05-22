Memorial Day Events and Parades in the Southern Berkshires 2026

Memorial Day is rapidly approaching, and it will be a time of honoring our fallen heroes; those who have kept us safe each day. Sure, Memorial Day is a holiday and is the unofficial kickoff to summer. While folks will gather around the grill and partake in picnics, the true meaning of Memorial Day is about our veterans and military folks.

In southern Berkshire County, there will be some events and parades taking place either on Memorial Day itself or on the weekend. Thanks to our media partner, Iberkshires.com, here are the Memorial Day parades and events taking place this weekend in the southern Berkshires.

Becket

The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. at North Becket Cemetery, ending at Ballou Park for ceremonies at 11. Lineup begins at 10. Reception to follow at Federated Church. In case of inclement weather, ceremonies will be held in the church.

Great Barrington/Housatonic

The parade steps off at 11 a.m. from Dresser Avenue to Bridge Street with a ceremony to follow in front of Town Hall. Volunteers are needed to carry posters of deceased veterans. Housatonic parade begins at 10 at the fire station and goes from Depot to Main to the Dome, then down to the cemetery.

Lee

The parade steps off from Main Street at 10 a.m., proceeds to Fuller Street and concludes with ceremonies at Fairmont Cemetery. Residents are encouraged to line the route.

Monterey

A ceremony will be held at Veterans Memorial Park at 10:30 a.m.; the parade begins at 1 p.m. at Sandisfield Road and proceeds down Main Road to the firehouse for hot dogs.

Sandisfield

Parade will be step off at 10 a.m. from Old Town Hall on Sunday, May 24, with bike decorating beginning at 9. It will include the Lee High band, fire trucks and floats, with ceremonies at New Boston Cemetery and then a stop at the Berkshire Rehabilitation & Skilled Care Center. The event concludes with a wreath laying at the American Legion and a town barbecue.

Stockbridge

Benediction, taps, and firearms salute for veterans at the town and St. Joseph's cemeteries begin at 11; transportation available. The parade steps off at 12:15 from Town Hall with ceremonies at Congregational Church at 12:45, with guest and student speakers and music by the Berkshire Hillsmen.

If you know of any South County towns that are having Memorial Day events and they're not on this list, feel free to email us the info at: fun@wsbs.com

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