Memorial Day is Approaching and the Long-Range Forecast is Looking Good…
So far, the start of the week has been picture-perfect. Following the weekend heat, the temps have dropped into the 70s and are expected to hover there through the rest of the week.
The long-anticipated Memorial Day holiday is just around the corner and according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, the unofficial start of summer should be a continuation of the beautiful weather we have experienced so far this week in the Berkshires. Partly sunny on Saturday and sunny both Sunday and Monday with a high in the upper 70s.
Here’s the latest National Weather Service long-range forecast.
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind 3 to 5 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday Night
Scattered showers, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday
Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Memorial Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.