Memorial Day is Approaching and the Long-Range Forecast is Looking Good…

So far, the start of the week has been picture-perfect. Following the weekend heat, the temps have dropped into the 70s and are expected to hover there through the rest of the week.

The long-anticipated Memorial Day holiday is just around the corner and according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, the unofficial start of summer should be a continuation of the beautiful weather we have experienced so far this week in the Berkshires. Partly sunny on Saturday and sunny both Sunday and Monday with a high in the upper 70s.

Here’s the latest National Weather Service long-range forecast.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night

Scattered showers, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday

Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Memorial Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

