Memorial Day Weekend Starts with Showers but Ends with Lots of Sunshine…

The long-anticipated Memorial Day holiday is almost here. According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, the unofficial start of summer should be on the wet side with showers likely Friday and Saturday and lots of sun on Sunday and Memorial Day.

It’s been a beautiful week in the Berkshires with temps hovering in the mid-70s. Temperatures will continue in the 70s to start the weekend and then heat up on Monday and will continue through the beginning of the week according to the National Weather Service. The high Monday will be in the 80 and those temps will continue at least through Wednesday.

Here’s the latest National Weather Service long-range forecast.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. South wind around 13 mph.

Tonight

Isolated showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

A chance of showers, mainly after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Memorial Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

