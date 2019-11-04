Get Merry in Memphis When You Fly Away to See Trans-Siberian Orchestra in Concert
Sure you've got Christmas traditions like trimming the tree and opening gifts. But we're guessing you've never had a Christmas experience quite like this: Flying away to one of America's great cities to see the rocking orchestral, lights and sound experience that is a Trans-Siberian Orchestra Christmas show. We want to send you to Memphis, Tennessee for a TSO Christmas.
What You Can Win
- Roundtrip airfare for two
- Hotel for two nights
- Two tickets to the TSO show
- Two Meet and Greet passes
- $500 in cash
How to Play
- You'll need to download our station app if you've not yet done so.
- Enter your name and email when you find the entry form on our app.
- Do everything you can to ensure you're on Santa's Nice List this year.
