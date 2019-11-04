Sure you've got Christmas traditions like trimming the tree and opening gifts. But we're guessing you've never had a Christmas experience quite like this: Flying away to one of America's great cities to see the rocking orchestral, lights and sound experience that is a Trans-Siberian Orchestra Christmas show. We want to send you to Memphis, Tennessee for a TSO Christmas.

What You Can Win

Roundtrip airfare for two

Hotel for two nights

Two tickets to the TSO show

Two Meet and Greet passes

$500 in cash

How to Play

You'll need to download our station app if you've not yet done so.

Enter your name and email when you find the entry form on our app.

Do everything you can to ensure you're on Santa's Nice List this year.

Download The WSBS 860AM Mobile App

Amazing Christmas Light Displays Synced to TSO Music

Trans-Siberian Orchestra is the modern soundtrack to Christmas. Check out these brilliant light displays synced to their music.

Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24

Wizards in Winter

A Mad Russian's Christmas

TSO in Memphis Flyaway is courtesy of Nite Castle Management.