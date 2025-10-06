Massachusetts definitely has no shortage of great restaurants throughout the entire state. No matter where you go in the Bay State, it's always a popular choice to grab some Mexican food. It just so happens that there is a celebrated Mexican restaurant that has, yet again, been named the best Mexican restaurant in Massachusetts. So, where can you find this popular spot?

The food publication 'Love Food' released its updated list for the best Mexican restaurant in every state. The same spot has previously received such accolades last year as well. And, it was recently revealed as the Mexican joint that serves the best burrito in the Bay State. So, where does that take us to in Massachusetts?

What is the Best Mexican Restaurant in Massachusetts?

This particular eatery also has two locations, one in Boston, and the other in Brighton. The best Mexican restaurant in Massachusetts is El Pelon Taqueria in Brighton.

There are definitely quite a few fans of this particular spot throughout the Boston area. Here's why 'Love Food' once again picked this spot as the best Mexican restaurant in Massachusetts:

Brighton's El Pelón has become renowned for its relaxed atmosphere, friendly staff, and excellent menu. Customers regularly praise the cod tacos, which come packed with limed onions, spicy mayo, and pickled cabbage, as well as the giant burritos and tortas. No order is complete without a plate of fried plantains, served with fire-roasted salsa.

You get the idea. Perhaps that's a stop to add for some fantastic Mexican food during your next Fall road trip out east. You can also catch their full menu at the link provided here. And yet again, they are the best Mexican restaurant in Massachusetts!