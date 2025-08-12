A Massachusetts Mexican eatery that is relatively popular seems to be looking to expand its presence in the Bay State to another location. It's certainly never a bad thing when you can have more than one of a spot that is already being well-received.

Mario Quinteros and Ana Cavazos are the owners of Monarca Taqueria, which is located in Milford, MA. According to the local publication, 'Patch', Monarca Taqueria was recently approved by the city of Waltham's licensing committee for a seven day all alcohol license. The liquor license would be transferred from Revelry Main in Waltham, which previously performed its operations at 663 Main Street in Waltham. This seems like it is a huge step in Monarca Taqueria opening its second Massachusetts location at that Waltham spot.

While there is no current opening date, Monarca Taqueria could be bringing its authentic Mexican cuisine to Waltham in the near future.

There have been some indication that the new spot in Waltham will be a fast-casual restaurant that serves liquor, given the aforementioned liquor license being acquired.

The spot is known for its tacos, burritos, quesadillas. The Milford spot is at 206 E. Main Street in case you want to try that one out before the new location gets here. You can check out the full menu at the current location for Monarca Taqueria at the link provided here.

As mentioned, there is currently no opening date for the new spot in Waltham. However, it is certainly always a good thing when a local eatery expands to another location. Given its popularity locally, this could be another great Mexican spot to add to your must-try list. And at some point, you'll be able to more than one location for Monarca Taqueria.

