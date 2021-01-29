MGM Springfield Casino Re-Opens for 24/7 Operation Today

As numbers continue to decline in Massachusetts, the state's second-largest casino re-opened its doors today. MGM Springfield is officially back open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The move comes after Governor Charlie Baker relaxed some of his COVID-19 restrictions and lifted the statewide curfew which had been in place since November of last year. He also eased other restrictions that previously hindered the casino's hours and services. Baker said the changes were made because COVID-19 hospitalizations and the state's average positive test rate were "trending in a better direction" after spiking after the holiday season.

Per state guidelines, casino capacity will remain at 25 percent and all other Center for Disease Control and Department of Public Health guidelines will be enforced.

This comes just days after the Encore Boston Harbor re-opened for round the clock operation Wednesday.

MGM Springfield returns to 24 hour operations today and it feels like a step toward a level of normalcy. We appreciate everyone having done their part to slow the rise in COVID-19 cases, and we will continue to be vigilant with our health and safety protocols Chris Kelley, president of the northeast group for MGM Resorts International.

Casino officials said that additional amenities, including the hotel and Tap Sports Bar, will reopen in the near future.

