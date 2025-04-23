Popular Retailer Making a Big Change to Massachusetts Stores

A major retailer specializing in arts and crafts products is about to make a big change to its stores in Massachusetts, and this is great news, especially for those looking for balloons and other party supplies.

For years, Party City was the go-to store for balloons and other party supplies, but that option has ceased since the company announced the closure of all of its stores a few months ago.

Massachusetts Folks Can Prepare for a Big Balloon Boom

Obviously, there are other places to purchase party items, including Walmart, Dollar Tree, and others. However, many of those retailers don't have the massive balloon department and options that Party City once had. With a void in balloon and party options that Party City once filled, another retailer is seizing the opportunity and will be expanding its balloon and party options. That retailer is Michaels.

The Demand for Balloon Supplies is Up

According to Good Housekeeping, searches for balloon supplies on the Michaels website are up 150% this year. Michaels is inflating the number of offerings at their in-store balloon shops. The retailer will now offer hundreds of balloon options, including licensed characters and more.

There are Over 30 Michaels Stores in Massachusetts

Some other good news about Michael's party and balloon expansion is that the retailer has a healthy number of locations throughout Massachusetts. It shouldn't be difficult to find a store near you. According to the retailer's website, there are over 30 Michaels stores in the Bay State, including West Springfield, Worcester, Pittsfield, and dozens more. Grab some balloons and let's get the party started.

