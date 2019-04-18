Mike Myers Is Creating a New Comedy Series For Netflix

Netflix just announced, via press release, that it has ordered a new series from comedian and actor Mike Myers . The show, described as a “half-hour limited comedy series” will be produced by and star Myers, who will “play multiple characters” on the show.

Myers’ statement on the news:

I love creating characters, and Netflix has given me a fantastic playground to play in.

The release doesn’t specify if the show is sketch comedy, a la Myers’ roots on Saturday Night Live , or an episodic fictional series in which he simply plays multiple characters, a la his movies Austin Powers and So I Married An Axe Murderer. (I can already see the commercials screaming “Head! Netflix! Now!”)

Myers was once one of the most prolific and famous names in comedy. After a successful run on SNL he made one of the only hugely popular Saturday Night Live spinoff films with Wayne’s World (directed by Penelope Spheeris). After a sequel, he then launched the James Bond spoof franchise Austin Powers , which for a time became even more successful than the real Bond series. ( Austin Powers in Goldmember grossed about $50 million more in U.S. theaters than Pierce Brosnan’s Die Another Day. ) But after the critical and commercial flop The Love Guru , Myers’ output slowed to almost nothing beyond lending his voice to Shrek sequels and ancillary properties.

That was 2008. In recent years, Myers has moved towards a comeback. He hosted two seasons of a new version of The Gong Show (disguised as British comedian “Tommy Maitland”) and appeared in Bohemian Rhapsody as a cranky record executive. But this new show would be his most high-profile project in a very long time. Six episodes are expected; no release date has been announced as of yet.