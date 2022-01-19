Millions Of COVID-19 Test Kits Will Be Delivered To Massachusetts Schools

Millions of rapid coronavirus test kits are going to be delivered to schools across Massachusetts, according to Governor Charlie Baker. The governor made the announcement during his press briefing on Tuesday. He was flanked by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Education James Peyser, and Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley.

The idea is to keep Massachusetts Schools Open...

Gov. Baker said that the test kits would be distributed to the school so that staff and students can test themselves weekly at home, thus allowing schools to stay open for in-person instruction.

Contact tracing and "test-and-stay" won't be needed...

Baker announced also that schools that opt into the system will be able to discontinue contact tracing and the test-and-stay program, which has been very successful. However, the Governor said that the current state of the pandemic requires adaptation.

Here is the press briefing if you missed it Tuesday (via Massgovernor YouTube):

In brief:

Beginning next week, the Baker Administration in cooperation with the state's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will begin delivering millions of the test kits to schools across the Commonwealth. The choice for the schools is simple: Opt-in to the new testing program or stay with the "test and stay" program.

Schools will be able to opt-in to the new test kit program this week and will begin receiving test kits for staff during the week of January 24th. According to Baker, families will have to tell their schools that they would like to participate in the programs and the tests will start to be sent to the schools for students the week of January 31st.

