Missing Person: Have You Seen This Man? (photos)

From the Westfield Detective Bureau

The Westfield Police Department is asking for your assistance. The department trying to locate 23 year old Matthew McKearney. He is described as being about 6'0" tall, with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes. He may be in danger and in need of medical attention. Matthew was last heard from on July 10, 2019 at about 6:30pm. Matthew drives a 1999 Ford F-150, Black with a Massachusetts registration plate of 1VW446. Mathew is from the Attleboro area, but has been living in Westfield.

Anyone with information of any kind, is asked to contact the police department of where the vehicle or Mathew was sighted or with info, to the Westfield Police Department at 413-562-5411. (Vehicle pictured is actual vehicle) Thank you in advance and please share, share, share!