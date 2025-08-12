Massachusetts should be on alert, as there is another scam to be aware of. This time, the scam involves preying on owners of missing pets.

Get our free mobile app

Here's how the scam works, according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB):

You recently lost your pet, so you turn to social media to alert friends and neighbors. You create a public post – or even a group – to help spread the word. You share your phone number and other details, so people can easily reach you. From here, the scam can take a few turns. A few days later, you get a text message from someone claiming to have found your lost dog or cat. You ask them to describe your pet and/or send a photo, but the conversation quickly takes a strange turn. The scammer will give excuses, such as being out of town or not having a working smartphone, for why they can't snap a photo. Instead, the person will pressure you for money (or a gift card) to return your pet. Although you may be tempted to do anything to see your dog or cat returned safely, don't pay up! The scammer doesn't have your pet. They will just take the money and disappear.

There have been other cases of the scam where the pet wasn't missing but was stolen. This is a variation of the scam, but in the end, it's all about the scammer trying to steal money from you.

READ MORE: MA Residents are Vulnerable to Medical Bill Scam

Prevention Measures for Massachusetts Folks

There are a few ways you can prevent yourself from being a victim of this pet scam. For one, when you're posting the missing pet information, you'll want to limit the amount of unique information about the animal. This will be a test to see if the person who claims the pet was found is being truthful or not.

Another prevention measure is to ask the scammer for a call-back number. If they can't provide one, that is usually a red flag. Also, if the scammer can't provide a current photo of the animal they found, that's usually another tell sign that they aren't being honest with you.

There are a few other prevention measures you can follow, along with a different twist on the missing pet scam by going here. No matter where you live, whether it's Boston, Springfield, Worcester, or anywhere, we are all susceptible to scams, so following these prevention measures is a must.

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you. Gallery Credit: Rachel Cavanaugh