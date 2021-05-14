Missing Pittsfield Dog Found Over 70 Miles from Home

A stray dog microchipped to a Pittsfield, Massachusetts address was found over 70 miles from his home in East Windsor, Connecticut.

Both local Pittsfield Police and the East Windsor Department say the dog’s microchip information indicated the pet’s owner lives in Pittsfield. But while police have the man’s name, but they haven’t been able to reach him. The department asked anyone who might have information to call East Windsor Animal Control at 860-292-1962 or the Pittsfield Police at 413-448-9700.

According to statistics, one in three pets become lost at some point in their lives, and microchipping is a great way to help prevent that.

A microchip is a radio-frequency identification transponder that carries a unique identification number and is roughly the size of a grain of rice. When the microchip is scanned by a vet or shelter, it transmits the ID number. There’s no battery, no power required, and no moving parts. The microchip is injected under the loose skin between your dog’s shoulder blades and can be done in your vet’s office. It’s no more invasive than a vaccination.