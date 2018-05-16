Is it possible to be too excited for a new Mission: Impossible movie? As much as I’ve tried to keep my expectations in check for the next Ethan Hunt adventure, each trailer only has me more hyped. Fallout looks like a Mission: Impossible movie on steroids; there’s not just one or two epic stunts, there’s about five.

Tom Cruise jumping out of a plane? Check. Tom Cruise piloting a helicopter in a 360 degree downward spiral? Check. Tom Cruise dangling from a helicopter? Falling off a cliff? Jumping out of a building window? Trying to escape a crashed helicopter tumbling towards him? Check check check!! I think I might have a heart attack just from watching the latest trailer.

Sean Harris’ Solomon Lane, the baddie from Rouge Nation , is back as the villain of Fallout , though looking much more disheveled. But the real antagonist Ethan has to face off with is Superman himself. Henry Cavill ‘s muscles and his prickly mustache will prove to be quite the foe to beat. And it looks like Rebecca Ferguson ‘s Ilsa Faust is shooting up Ethan now too. It’s all a bunch of madness and I want it in my eyeballs now please.

Here’s the official synopsis:

The best intentions often come back to haunt you. Mission: Impossible - Fallout finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby also join the dynamic cast with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie returning to the helm.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout also features the return of Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Alec Baldwin, and Michelle Monaghan, plus the additions of Angela Bassett and Vanessa Kirby. Let’s pray our high expectations don’t disappoint us when the sixth installment hits theaters July 27.