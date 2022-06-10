Mix of Sun and Showers in the Berkshires this Weekend

According to the National Weather Service, Berkshire County will have a mix of sun and shower activity throughout the weekend.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers in the late afternoon. Sunday the chance of showers and thunderstorms increases. The high over the weekend will be in the mid-70s.

Here’s the latest National Weather Service long-range forecast.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Increasing clouds, with a low around 52. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday

A chance of showers, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday

A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Light south wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday

A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday

Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

