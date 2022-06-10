Mix of Sun and Showers in the Berkshires this Weekend
According to the National Weather Service, Berkshire County will have a mix of sun and shower activity throughout the weekend.
Saturday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers in the late afternoon. Sunday the chance of showers and thunderstorms increases. The high over the weekend will be in the mid-70s.
Here’s the latest National Weather Service long-range forecast.
Today
Sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight
Increasing clouds, with a low around 52. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday
A chance of showers, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday
A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Light south wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday
A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Thursday
Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.