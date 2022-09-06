‘Pints for Pits': M&M’s Tap & Tavern Hosts Fundraiser for Pit Bull Non-Profit

Mike Raive, the owner of M&M's Tap & Tavern in New Lebanon, NY has been familiar with Out of the Pits Dog Rescue for years. His childhood dogs were adopted from the rescue, his parent's current dogs, and a few of his friend's pups were adopted through the program as well. So when the organization approached him to hang a sign for an upcoming fundraiser, Raive knew he wanted to do more to help.

Out of the Pits - and into your hearts, is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1994 that seeks to educate the public about the true nature of the American Pit Bull Terrier. Their efforts are aimed at restoring the breed to its former position of esteem in the hearts and minds of people everywhere. The rescue facilitates Pit Bull adoptions and shelter outreach but they also provide Elementary and Secondary Education Programs, Public Education Programs, Therapy Dog Programs, as well as Spay and Neuter Programs.

The non-profit is thrilled to partner with M&M's Tap & Tavern and Raive's newest endeavor Tap The Axe located next door to the popular eatery for a great night raising funds for the cause.

The event is taking place this Saturday, September 10 and what you decide to donate at the door can save you money on drinks and food.

A $5 door donation at the door will get you $1 off drafts beers and well cocktails

A $10 door donation at the door will get you $1 off draft beers and well cocktails plus $2 off apps (excluding wings) and $12 cheese pizza

A $20 door donation at the door will get you $1 off draft beers and well cocktails, $2 off apps (excluding wings) a 12 cheese pizza, plus free dessert.

In addition to great specials, delicious food, and axe throwing, there will be raffle baskets to bid on and Out of the Pits merchandise for purchase. Attendees who are interested in axe throwing at the event are encouraged to make a reservation on Tap That Axe's website as space is limited.