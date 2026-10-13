Berkshire County’s Monster Mash Family Dance Party Will Have the Kids Dancing Until They Drop

If you have younger children, not only are you looking for activities to keep them entertained, but you're probably also looking for ways to tire them out so they sleep soundly through the night. There's a seasonal event in the Berkshires that just may be for you and the kids.

Get the Kids in Their Costumes and Make Sure They're Ready to Dance

Berkshire South Regional Community Center in Great Barrington is hosting its second annual Monster Mash Family Dance Party, and the kids will love it.

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Some Details Straight from the Mouths of Berkshire South Team Members

I recently spoke with Jenise Lucy and Susie Kandt from Berkshire South Regional Community Center, and Susie mentioned how the Monster Mash Family Dance Party is "good clean fun."

We get the disco ball going; we have costumes and activites and there are two best parts. One is that dinner is included. The second best part is that the dance is over by 7 pm. We're trying to think of the children and the parents. You want to be there.

Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media Susie and Jenise Susie Kandt (left) and Jenise Lucy (right) from Berkshire South Regional Community Center.

When and Where is Berkshire South's Monster Mash Family Dance Party?

The dance party will be on Friday, October 30, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m right at Berkshire South Regional Community Center, located at 15 Crissey Road in Great Barrington.

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Is There an Admission Fee?

There is an admission fee. Ticket prices are as follows.

$20 Individual (includes dinner)

$60 Family Pass (up to 5 people)

Kids Under 3 FREE

You Can Save Money on Tickets

If you are looking to save a little money on tickets, you can save 20% with coupon code MONSTER20 when you buy your tickets by October 15, according to Berkshire South's website. Tickets can be purchased by going here.

What Does the Dinner Consist Of?

The dance party dinner consists of pizza, salad, soda, and dessert.

A Night of Spooky Fun

So pack up the car, grab the Halloween costumes, and get the kids ready to dance in their best Halloween garb on October 30. It sounds like it's going to be a Monster Mash blast.

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