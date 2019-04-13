Monsters Inc. got a prequel, 2013’s Monsters University , but there’s never been a sequel to it, despite the fact that it’s one of Pixar’s most beloved titles. (Concluding your movie by blowing up its entire premise sometimes has that effect.) But now a Monsters Inc. sequel show is coming to Disney+ , the studio’s new streaming service, and it will follow Mike and Sulley after the events of the first film.

More details about Monsters at Work from The Hollywood Reporter :

Monsters at Work picks up six months after the original movie with the power plant at its center now harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis. The series follows Tylor Tuskmon (Ben Feldman) an eager and talented mechanic on the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team who dreams of working on the Laugh Floor alongside Mike and Sulley.

(On a related note, I love the Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor at Walt Disney World. It’s one of my favorite things at the Magic Kingdom.)

Most importantly, both Billy Crystal and John Goodman will return as the voices of Mike Wazowski and Sulley. John Ratzenberger, Jennifer Tilly, and Bob Peterson (who voiced the cantankerous Roz) will all be back as well, and in addition to Feldman, the new cast includes Kelly Marie Tran, Aisha Tyler, and Henry Winkler, who will play Mike and Sulley’s “scatterbrained boss,” because who else would Henry Winkler play?

Given Monsters Inc. ’s ending, it seems really tough to imagine a movie sequel; but a workplace comedy series about these characters seems just about perfect. Disney+ is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2019.