Massachusetts has a number of beautiful sights to explore, especially during the fall season. But one of them tops them all, says USA Today.

In its ’50 states, 50 natural wonders: Most beautiful sights in the U.S.' list, it names Monument Mountain as the most beautiful site in the commonwealth.

USA Today said:

“Literary giants the likes of Herman Melville and Nathaniel Hawthorne drew inspiration from the views at the 1,642-foot peak of Monument Mountain,

Some 20,000 hikers walk in their footsteps to enjoy the scenery each year. Three trails offer views over the Catskill Mountains all the way to Mount Greylock.”

Monument Mountain is at a well-known hiking spot in Great Barrington. Monument Mountain Summit is a 3.8 mile lightly trafficked out and back trail located near Great Barrington, Massachusetts that features beautiful wildflowers and is rated as moderate. The trail offers a number of activity options and is accessible year-round. Dogs are also able to use this trail but must be kept on a leash.

The mountain has inspired some special people in their art.

Monument Mountain has been the subject of art and literature since as early as 1815 when the poet William Cullen Bryant penned "Monument Mountain," an account of the story of a Mohican woman who allegedly leapt from what is now called Squaw Peak

On August 5, 1850, Hawthorne and Melville had their first meeting there “when a thunderstorm forced them to seek refuge in a cave, their lengthy and vigorous discussion inspired powerful ideas for Melville’s new book, ‘Moby-Dick,’ which he dedicated to Hawthorne.

The newspaper named one site from each state.

Other New England treasures include Quechee Gorge in Vermont.

Gulf Hagas in Maine.

Flume Gorge in New Hampshire.

