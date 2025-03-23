Monument Mtn. Bowling Team Gets a Parade Today (3/23)

From the Great Barrington Fire Department's Facebook Page

*** NEW DATE ***

Sunday, March 23, 2025, 1 pm - departs the high school

The Great Barrington Fire Department along with Great Barrington Police Department is proud to honor the Monument Mountain Regional High School Bowling team on their title of Co-State Champions.

On Sunday, March 23, 2025 at 1pm We will honor them with a celebratory parade from the high school, south on Route 7 past Cove Bowling and Entertainment Inc, through Town to the roundabout, and then back through Great Barrington back to the high school. Please come out and line the streets to show your support.