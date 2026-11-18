There's nothing like being outside in Berkshire County and experiencing a rare sighting. That's precisely what happened this past Tuesday.

A moose was spotted along State Line Road in West Stockbridge on the morning of December 17. According to The Berkshire Eagle, West Stockbridge Police Officer Courtney Linkugel responded to a report about the animal. When she arrived, she photographed the animal, which you can view here.

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Spotting a Moose in The Berkshires is a Treat

Spotting a moose in the Berkshires these days is rare because the moose population has been declining over the past two decades.

Why is the Moose Population Declining?

It was reported that as of last year, only about 800-1,000 moose were remaining in Massachusetts. According to various online sources, the reason for the decline is a combination of climate change, parasites, habitat changes, and vehicle collisions. One of the biggest concerns for Massachusetts wildlife officials is that warmer winters are making it harder for moose to survive.

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In the Berkshire Eagle article, Martin Freeman, MassWildlife's deer and moose project leader, stated that winter ticks and brainworms are the main causes of population decline.

What Exactly are Brainworms?

Brainworms are parasitic worms that can infect the nervous system of moose. They are naturally carried by white-tailed deer, which are common throughout Berkshire County.

Enjoy the Moment But Keep Your Distance

Personally, I think it's a fun sight when spotting a moose, but because the animals are unpredictable, if you do see a moose, keep your distance. If you have the opportunity to snap a photo of a moose, stay back and think zoom function. You can check out the complete article by going here.